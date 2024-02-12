PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.04. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

