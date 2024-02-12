Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,576 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Phreesia worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phreesia by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock worth $238,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Up 3.3 %

PHR stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.