Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 29th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$455.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.83 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,730. Company insiders own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNE. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

