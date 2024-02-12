Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,157 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $275.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.66 and its 200 day moving average is $249.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $276.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

