Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 53,356 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,356 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ET opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.87%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

