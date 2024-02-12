Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after buying an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,536,000 after buying an additional 688,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

