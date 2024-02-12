Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 186.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after purchasing an additional 717,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,961,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $226.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.27 and a 12 month high of $226.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

