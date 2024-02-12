Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 261.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $2,495,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $193.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.30.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

