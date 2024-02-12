Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,678,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

