Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,779 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 280.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 119.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sempra by 85.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $69.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

