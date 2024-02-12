Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 81 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.