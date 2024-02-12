Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

