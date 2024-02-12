Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,491,000 after purchasing an additional 259,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $85.31 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.15%.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

View Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.