Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $595,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of D opened at $44.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

