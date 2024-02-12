Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 638.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 2,150.54%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

