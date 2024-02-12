Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RH Tactical Outlook ETF (NYSEARCA:RHTX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RH Tactical Outlook ETF (NYSEARCA:RHTX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.55% of RH Tactical Outlook ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

RH Tactical Outlook ETF Price Performance

Shares of RHTX opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.84. RH Tactical Outlook ETF has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Get RH Tactical Outlook ETF alerts:

RH Tactical Outlook ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The RH Tactical Outlook ETF (RHTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages ETFs and funds that provide exposure to equities and fixed income securities, aiming for total return and downside protection. RHTX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH Tactical Outlook ETF (NYSEARCA:RHTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Tactical Outlook ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH Tactical Outlook ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.