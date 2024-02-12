Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RH Tactical Outlook ETF (NYSEARCA:RHTX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RH Tactical Outlook ETF (NYSEARCA:RHTX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.55% of RH Tactical Outlook ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
RH Tactical Outlook ETF Price Performance
Shares of RHTX opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.84. RH Tactical Outlook ETF has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.
RH Tactical Outlook ETF Profile
