Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 617,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.