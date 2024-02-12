Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $116.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.71. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

