Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,185,000 after buying an additional 1,016,226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.13 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

