Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

