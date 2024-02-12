Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,259 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $59,411,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $44,800,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 191.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,456 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,039,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

