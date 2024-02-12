Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $827,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $151.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

