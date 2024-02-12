Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $119.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.15.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

