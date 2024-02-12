Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FIW opened at $96.12 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

