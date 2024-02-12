Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.6 %

ETR stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Entergy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.