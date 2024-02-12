Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 332.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $127.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $129.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

