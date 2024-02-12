Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 242.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $95.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

