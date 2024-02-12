Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CDC opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,102.45 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1053 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,079.29%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

