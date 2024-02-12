Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

