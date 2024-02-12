Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 438.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after acquiring an additional 230,445 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 450.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 256.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $308.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $309.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.18.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

