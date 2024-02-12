Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 25,399 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $50.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

