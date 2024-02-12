Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,293 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $174.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.