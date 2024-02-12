Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,322 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $143.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average is $141.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

