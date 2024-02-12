Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,414,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,004,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

DIA stock opened at $386.72 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $387.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.80 and a 200 day moving average of $355.15.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.