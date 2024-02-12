Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $130.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

