Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.89 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

