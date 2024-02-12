Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

