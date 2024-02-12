Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,119.89 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,155.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,031.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $935.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,080.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,955,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

