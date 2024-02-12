Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,524 shares of company stock worth $16,510,628. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $797.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $788.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

