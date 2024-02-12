Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,424 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

