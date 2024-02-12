Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 517,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLV opened at $20.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

