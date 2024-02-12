Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,488,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,226,000 after purchasing an additional 219,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,382,000 after buying an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after buying an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,016,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 688,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,247,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $108.16 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

