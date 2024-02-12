Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 827,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,430,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $183.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $192.25.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

