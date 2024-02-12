RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.46% of RadNet worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Price Performance

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $37.70 on Monday. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.63 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RadNet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.