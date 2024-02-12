Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 445.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,144 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,441 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

