Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,893 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Rollins by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Rollins by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Rollins Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $43.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

