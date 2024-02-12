Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Rollins were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

