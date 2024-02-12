Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

ROST stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $146.42. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

