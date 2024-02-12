Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

