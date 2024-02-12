SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.22% of SJW Group worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $81.86.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

